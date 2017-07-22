Kings' Jack Cooley: Signs two-way deal with Kings
Cooley has agreed to a two-way contract with the Kings, Chris Reichert of The Step Back reports.
Cooley, after going undrafted back in 2013, has bounced around the NBA and the D-League since. Last season, however, he played for the German club MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg. He'll look to make a name for himself in the G-League this season.
