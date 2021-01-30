Ramsey (groin) was flex-assigned to the Agua Caliente Clippers ahead of the 2020-21 G League season in Orlando, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Ramsey had been sidelined over the past few weeks due to a left groin strain, and he'll make his return in the four-week bubble in Orlando. Once he's fully healthy, Ramsey should see more playing time in the G League after averaging just 1.3 points and 1.0 rebound over 4.0 minutes per game while appearing in four contests for the Kings this season.