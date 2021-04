Ramsey (hamstring) was active for the Kings' losses to the Spurs and Lakers on Wednesday and Friday, respectively, but he didn't play in either contest.

Ramsey was removed from the Kings' injury report ahead of Wednesday's contest after missing the team's previous six games with a hamstring strain. Though the Kings seem to be comfortable with where he stands on the health front, the second-round rookie simply isn't a part of head coach Luke Walton's rotation at this time.