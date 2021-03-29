Ramsey (hamstring) will not play Monday against the Spurs.
A strained hamstring will keep Ramsey sidelined yet again, but his absence won't have an impact on the rotation. The rookie out of Texas Tech has appeared in only one game since mid-January.
