Ramsey had 17 points (6-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and an assist across 28 minutes in Monday's loss against Santa Cruz.

Ramsey led Agua Caliente offensively in this game, but he had a rough shooting performance and needed 15 shots just to score 17 points while missing six of his eight three-point attempts. The 19-year-old has had a fair share of ups and downs so far in the G League, but he's averaging 10.5 points per game -- though he's also shooting 36.9 percent from the field and 23.3 percent from three-point range.