The Kings announced Friday that Ramsey will be re-evaluated in 2-to-3 weeks after he was diagnosed with a left groin strain, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.

The groin issue had already prompted the Kings to rule Ramsey out a day in advance of Friday's game against the Clippers, and follow-up examinations of the rookie revealed a more serious injury than anticipated. Ramsey looks like he'll be sidelined for at least the rest of January before he even gains clearance to return to practice. Ramsey hadn't been a part of head coach Luke Walton's rotation for the first 12 games of the season, with all four of his appearances coming in blowouts and lasting no more than five minutes.