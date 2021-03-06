Ramsey was recalled from the Agua Caliente Clippers on Saturday, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Ramsey dealt with a left groin strain in January, but he was healthy during most of the G League season. He started in seven of his 12 appearances for Agua Caliente and averaged 9.8 points and 2.5 rebounds over 21.0 minutes per game. The 19-year-old is unlikely to see significant run for the Kings after the All-Star break.