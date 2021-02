Ramsey delivered 21 points (8-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a steal across 29 minutes during Tuesday's win over Salt Lake City.

Ramsey posted his best game of the season by a wide margin, and he used this game as a bounce-back performance after going scoreless and playing just seven minutes on Feb. 14 against Delaware. Ramsey is not expected to reach the 20-point mark on a nightly basis, but this game should undoubtedly boost his confidence going forward.