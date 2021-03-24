Ramsey (hamstring) is out Wednesday against the Hawks.
Ramsey continues to miss time due to a strained right hamstring, with Wednesday's absence marking six in a row. His next chance to return is Thursday against the Warriors.
More News
-
Kings' Jahmi'us Ramsey: Remains out Monday•
-
Kings' Jahmi'us Ramsey: Won't play Saturday•
-
Kings' Jahmi'us Ramsey: Recalled by Sacramento•
-
Kings' Jahmi'us Ramsey: Struggles from field Saturday•
-
Kings' Jahmi'us Ramsey: Needs 15 shots to score 17 points•
-
Kings' Jahmi'us Ramsey: Strong scoring output Friday•