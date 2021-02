Ramsey delivered 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and a steal across 26 minutes in Friday's win over Canton.

Ramsey got off to a slow start this season, but he has been turning things around of late and has scored in double digits in three straight contests, including two appearances in which he surpassed the 15-point plateau. Ramsey is averaging 9.3 points per game but is clearly trending in the right direction.