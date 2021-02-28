Ramsey ended with 13 points (4-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, an assist and a steal across 22 minutes off the bench in Saturday's loss against Erie.

Ramsey has scored in double digits in seven of Agua Caliente's last eight games, but he hasn't shot better than 40 percent from the field in four of his last five contests. There's no question his talent is there, but Ramsey has been plagued by inconsistencies recently and also looks quite raw -- something that might be expected out of a 19-year-old player. He should remain a decent scoring threat for the G League Clippers, but ultimately, his efficiency from the field and his role in the rotation going forward will determine his upside.