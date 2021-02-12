Ramsey (groin) played 21 minutes Thursday for the G League's Agua Caliente Clippers in their 99-95 loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, scoring six points (2-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and adding four rebounds and one steal.

Ramsey had been sidelined since mid-January with a left groin strain, but he gained full medical clearance ahead of the start of the G League season on Wednesday. Since the Kings' affiliate (Stockton) isn't participating at the G League bubble in Orlando, Ramsey was flex-assigned to the Clippers' affiliate instead. Expect the rookie second-round pick to remain in Orlando for the duration of Agua Caliente's schedule, which should conclude around the NBA All-Star break in early March.