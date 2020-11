Ramsey was selected by the Kings with the 43rd overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft.

The 19-year-old opted to leave Texas Tech early after averaging 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 42.6 percent on 5.2 three-point attempts in his lone collegiate season. Ramsey is the Kings' second addition to the backcourt during Wednesday's draft, as Tyrese Haliburton was selected 12th overall.