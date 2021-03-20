Ramsey has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the 76ers due to a right hamstring strain.
Ramsey has been out of the rotation since being recalled by the Kings, but he'll be unable to suit up Saturday. His next chance to return will be Monday against Cleveland.
