Kings' JaKarr Sampson: 29 in win

Sampson tallied 29 points (12-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block during Tuesday's 132-125 road win over Northern Arizona.

Sampson tied a season high with 29 points Tuesday and has now scored safely across the 25-point mark in his last four games. The third-year forward from St. John's is shooting 49.3 percent from the floor but has struggled from three-point range, only shooting 27.8 percent. Currently, the 24-year-old is averaging 17.2 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Bighorns this season.