Kings' JaKarr Sampson: Assigned to G-League
Sampson was assigned to the G-League on Tuesday.
Sampson has played in just two of the first six games for the Kings, logging a total of 13 minutes. As one of the Kings' two-way players, Sampson will only be able to spend up to 45 days in Sacramento, so he'll be sent to the G-League to preserve those days for later this season. It will also allow Sampson to log a full workload and work on his overall development.
