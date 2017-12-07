Kings' JaKarr Sampson: Grabs 16 boards in start
Sampson produced six points (3-6 FG), 16 rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes during a 101-95 loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday.
Sampson took advantage of his first start of the season as he grabbed what was easily a season high in 16 rebounds. His previous season high was four boards. Sampson's minutes have drastically risen since Willie Cauley-Stein (back) was injured. So when Cauley-Stein returns, it would figure that Sampson's minutes would decrease significantly.
