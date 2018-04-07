Kings' JaKarr Sampson: Late addition to starting lineup
Sampson is a late addition to the Kings' starting lineup Friday in their matchup with the Grizzlies, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
It was originally reported that Zach Randolph would start at power forward, but the Kings have opted to insert Sampson at the last second. It is unclear if it was an act of gamesmanship or they simply did not know what route they were going to go until tip-off. The start will mark Sampson's first since Feb. 14. He has recently rejoined the team's rotation, and figures to see a good amount of run Friday.
