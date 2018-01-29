Kings' JaKarr Sampson: Recalled from G League

The Kings recalled Sampson from the G League's Reno Bighorns on Sunday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

With six Kings players sitting out Sunday's 113-98 loss to the Spurs due to injuries, Sampson was brought back to provide some depth off the bench and ended up logging eight minutes in his first NBA appearance since Dec. 10. Assuming one of Skal Labissiere (shoulder) or Garrett Temple (ankle) are ready to play in the Kings' next game Tuesday in New Orleans, there's a good chance Sampson will drop out of the rotation.