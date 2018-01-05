Kings' JaKarr Sampson: Recalled from G-League
Sampson was recalled from the G-League's Reno Bighorns, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Sampson logged 22.3 minutes per game for a four-game stretch in early December, but has not played at the NBA level since. So, it appears he'll continue to bounce back and forth between the NBA and the G-League for the foreseeable future.
