Kings' JaKarr Sampson: Sent to G-League

Sampson was assigned to the G-League on Monday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Sampson has seen extended playing time over the last four games after being outside the rotation for the first month and a half of the season. During that four-game stretch, he's averaged 6.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.0 block across 22.3 minutes. While Sampson could potentially be recalled ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Suns, there's a chance Willie Cauley-Stein (back) is cleared to return, which should cut heavily into Sampson's playing time.