Kings' JaKarr Sampson: Shifting to reserve role Sunday

Sampson will return to a bench role for Sunday's game against the Raptors, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Sampson has started the last two games with Willie Cauley-Stein (back) out, averaging 4.5 points and 9.0 rebounds across 22.5 minutes. While Cauley-Stein remains sidelined, the Kings recalled Skal Labissiere from the G-League and will promote him directly to the top unit, which pushes Sampson back to a bench role. Sampson's value should take a slight hit, though he'll still see a somewhat elevated role until Cauley-Stein is back.