Kings' JaKarr Sampson: Signs two-way deal with Kings

Sampson agreed to a two-way contract with the Kings on Saturday.

Sampson was a G-League All-Star last season with the Iowa Energy, posting 15.1 points, 5.9 boards and 1.3 assists across 25.7 minutes per game. The 6-foot-9 forward played for Sacramento in Las Vegas summer league, recording 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game in four appearances. In agreeing to a two-way deal, Sampson will spend the majority of the season in the G-League, though may join the Kings at the NBA level for 45 days. Out of college, he was touted as a defensive specialist who is more-or-less positionless. He last played in the NBA during the 2015-16 campaign, posting 5.1 points and 2.6 rebounds across 15.9 minutes per game in 73 appearances