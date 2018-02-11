Kings' JaKarr Sampson: Sixth double-double
Sampson registered 25 points (12-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds and three steals during Saturday's loss at Sioux Falls.
The 24-year-old reached the 25-point mark for the third time this season and produced his sixth double-double. Sampson has been a consistent scorer for the Bighorns and has constantly recorded double-digit scoring performances. The former St. John's guard is averaging 15.8 points and 7.7 rebounds this season.
