Kings' JaKarr Sampson: Solid in Friday's start
Sampson drew the start at power forward and generated 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and two blocks across 25 minutes in Friday's 94-93 win over the Grizzlies.
Sampson was a last-minute addition to the starting lineup in place of Zach Randolph (personal), and the third-year pro parlayed the opportunity into his first double-digit scoring effort since Dec. 10. The 25-year-old's playing time had been highly sporadic prior to Friday, however, so not much should be expected from him in the last two games of the season despite the unexpected production.
