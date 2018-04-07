Kings' JaKarr Sampson: Solid in Friday's start

Sampson drew the start at power forward and generated 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and two blocks across 25 minutes in Friday's 94-93 win over the Grizzlies.

Sampson was a last-minute addition to the starting lineup in place of Zach Randolph (personal), and the third-year pro parlayed the opportunity into his first double-digit scoring effort since Dec. 10. The 25-year-old's playing time had been highly sporadic prior to Friday, however, so not much should be expected from him in the last two games of the season despite the unexpected production.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories