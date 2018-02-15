Kings' JaKarr Sampson: Starting at power forward Wednesday

Sampson will get the spot start at power forward for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Sampson was a surprising late addition to the top unit, as the Grizzlies are opting to bring usual starter Zach Randolph off the bench. It's unclear if Randolph is getting the night off for rest or not, but either way, Sampson's promotion to the top unit should afford him a slightly larger workload than usual. Sampson has averaged just 10.0 minutes the last six games he's been active for.