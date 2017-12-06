Kings' JaKarr Sampson: Starting Wednesday vs. Cavs

Sampson will start Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

The 24-year-old has been mostly an afterthought this season, appearing in only three games for the Kings heading into Wednesday's contest. He did play 25 minutes Saturday in Milwaukee, however, finishing with four points, three rebounds, one assist and one block. Sampson will likely see a similar workload against Cleveland, but as an unproven journeyman, he's about as risky a DFS play as it gets.