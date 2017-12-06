Kings' JaKarr Sampson: Starting Wednesday vs. Cavs
Sampson will start Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
The 24-year-old has been mostly an afterthought this season, appearing in only three games for the Kings heading into Wednesday's contest. He did play 25 minutes Saturday in Milwaukee, however, finishing with four points, three rebounds, one assist and one block. Sampson will likely see a similar workload against Cleveland, but as an unproven journeyman, he's about as risky a DFS play as it gets.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.