Kings' JaKarr Sampson: Tallies 11 points in finale

Sampson posted 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one block across 23 minutes in a 96-83 win over the Rockets on Wednesday.

Sampson drew the start at power forward once again for the season finale and provided another solid performance. The 25-year-old saw at least 20 minutes in the last three games of the season, posting double-digit scoring efforts in two of them and shooting at least 60.0 percent in all three. Sampson saw only modest opportunity otherwise this season, playing in only 22 games (six starts) and averaging 4.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 block across 15.6 minutes.