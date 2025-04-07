LaRavia is progressing through return-to-play protocol after being diagnosed with a fractured left thumb Monday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

LaRavia has not played since March 25 due to what was originally diagnosed as a left thumb contusion, but further tests have revealed that the 2022 first-round pick is working through an incomplete scaphoid fracture in that left thumb. LaRavia has already been ruled out for Monday's game against Detroit, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to return for the final games of the regular season or in the Play-In tournament if the Kings qualify.