The Raptors traded McDaniels to the Kings in exchange for Davion Mitchell, Sasha Vezenkov, the No. 45 pick in 2024 NBA Draft and a second-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft via Portland on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

During his first year in Toronto, McDaniels served as depth in the team's forward rotation. In 2023-24, he averaged 3.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 10.8 minutes across 50 appearances, including one start. However, the 25-year-old mightily struggled with his efficiency, posting 34.4/16.9/73.0 shooting splits. If McDaniels isn't able to drastically increase his offensive output, he will likely struggle to find minutes in Sacramento.