Slawson finished Monday's 129-93 loss to the Pelicans with four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one block over 12 minutes.

Slawson played a season-high 12 minutes thanks to numerous injuries. Keon Ellis (ankle) and Sasha Vezenkov (thumb) were ruled out prior to tipoff, while Chris Duarte (hand) and Keegan Murray (back) left the contest early. Kevin Huerter also played through a finger injury that sidelined him for the team's previous contest. If the Kings remain shorthanded moving forward, Slawson could carve out a solid bench role, but his fantasy value is completely dependent on injuries.