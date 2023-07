The Kings signed Slawson to a two-way contract Sunday.

Slawson was the 54th overall pick in the 2023 Draft after averaging 15.6 points (55/39/77 shooting splits), 7.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals in 36 games for Furman last season. Under a two-way contract, Slawson will be eligible to appear in only 50 NBA contests, so he'll likely start his rookie campaign out in the G League with the Stockton Kings.