Slawson was selected by the Kings with the 54th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Slawson spent five years at Furman and served mainly as a starter during his final four collegiate seasons. He took a significant step forward over the past two years, averaging 15.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks in 30.8 minutes per game. The 23-year-old showcased his passing abilities at Furman and was a solid finisher at the rim, but he's struggled with turnovers and doesn't have much of a jumper.