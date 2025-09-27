The Kings signed Nelson to an Exhibit 10 contract Saturday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Ham will try to earn a roster spot over the course of training camp and throughout the preseason. He'll likely suit up for the G League's Stockton Kings for the upcoming season. During the 2024-25 campaign, Nelson played in 42 games for the Austin Spurs, averaging 10.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 28.3 percent from three-point range.