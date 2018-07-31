Artis signed a two-year contract with the Kings on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After going undrafted in 2017, Artis earned a spot with the Magic as a two-way player, eventually seeing action in 15 games. He averaged a respectable 18.6 minutes during those contests, adding 5.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists. However, after failing to earn a qualifying offer from Orlando this summer, Artis now heads to Sacramento after signing a two-year deal Tuesday. It currently appears to just be a training camp offer though, so it's likely only a partially guaranteed deal. As a result, Artis will need to have a strong camp in order to earn a regular-season roster spot.