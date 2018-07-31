Kings' Jamel Artis: Agrees to deal with Sacramento
Artis signed a two-year, partially guaranteed contract with the Kings on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
After going undrafted last June, Artis earned a two-way contract from Orlando, appearing in 15 games at the NBA level in 2017-18. In those contests, he averaged 5.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 18.6 minutes per game. However, after failing to earn a qualifying offer from Orlando this summer, Artis will now vie for a spot on the Sacramento roster in training camp. The lack of guaranteed money attached to his deal likely means that the Kings can cut Artis without much repercussions if he fails to impress in camp.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jamel Artis: Drops 17 in OT loss•
-
Cavaliers' Jamel Artis: Near double-double in SL win•
-
Cavaliers' Jamel Artis: Well-rounded game Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jamel Artis: Joining Cavs for summer league•
-
Jamel Artis: Doesn't receive qualifying offer•
-
Magic's Jamel Artis: Fine rookie season•
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...