Artis signed a two-year, partially guaranteed contract with the Kings on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After going undrafted last June, Artis earned a two-way contract from Orlando, appearing in 15 games at the NBA level in 2017-18. In those contests, he averaged 5.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 18.6 minutes per game. However, after failing to earn a qualifying offer from Orlando this summer, Artis will now vie for a spot on the Sacramento roster in training camp. The lack of guaranteed money attached to his deal likely means that the Kings can cut Artis without much repercussions if he fails to impress in camp.