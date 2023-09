The Kings signed Akinjo to a training camp contract Saturday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Akinjo spent last season with the Westchester Knicks of the G League and averaged 14.3 points, 6.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 29.4 minutes across 20 appearances. If Akinjo is unable to make Sacramento's regular-season roster, he will likely spend the 2023-24 campaign with the Stockton Kings.