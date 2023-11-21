McGee finished with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 13 minutes during Monday's 129-93 loss to the Pelicans.

The Kings were woeful on offense Monday, and very few players stood out, though McGee was one of them after putting solid numbers off the bench in limited minutes. Domantas Sabonis is firmly entrenched as the Kings' starting center, and the only reason McGee saw extended minutes in this game was due to the nature of the blowout contest. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to deliver these numbers regularly going forward.