Nowell is expected to sign with the Kings on Friday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
The details of the deal were not disclosed. Last season, his fourth in Minnesota, Nowell averaged career highs in points (10.8), rebounds (2.6) and minutes played (19.3) per game. He'll compete for a depth spot in Sacramento with Davion Mitchell and Chris Duarte.
