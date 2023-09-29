Lamb is expected to sign with the Kings on Friday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Lamb didn't play in the NBA last year, so he's a long shot to make Sacramento's Opening Night roster. He appeared in 16 games for the Kings during the second half of the 2021-22 campaign and averaged 7.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 18.2 minutes. Lamb averaged at least 10 points per game in four straight campaigns from 2017-2020, including a career-high 15.3 during his final campaign with Charlotte in 2018-19. However, it's unclear how much the 31-year-old wing has left in the tank.