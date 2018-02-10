Kings' Joe Johnson: Signing with Houston
Johnson is expected to sign with the Rockets once his buyout with the Kings is complete, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Johnson, who was traded to the Kings on Thursday as part of a three-team deal, has been pursing a buyout. It appears he will get his wish to join a contender in the Rockets. It remains to be seen what type of role the veteran will have with the club, but he will presumably have a tough time finding minutes in an already loaded rotation.
