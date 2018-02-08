Kings' Joe Johnson: Traded to the Kings

Johnson and Iman Shumpert will be traded to the Kings in a three-team trade, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. In return, the Cavaliers will receive George Hill and Rodney Hood, while the Jazz will receive Jae Crowder and Derrick Rose.

Johnson has played a fairly minor role off the bench this season for Utah, though he did see a slightly expanded workload when Rudy Gobert missed some time with a knee injury. While Johnson will be heading to a much less talented roster, the Kings have already stated a few times that they were going to focus on developing their younger talent moving forward, which doesn't bode well for Johnson's playing time. At this point, it seems likely that Jonson will ultimately be bought out, so his stint on the Kings roster shouldn't be a long one.