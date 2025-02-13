Valanciunas closed with five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 15 minutes during Wednesday's 119-111 win over the Pelicans.
Valanciunas, while providing the Kings with a reliable backup center, continues to play limited minutes off the bench. Domantas Sabonis is one of the more durable players in the league, meaning Valanciunas is going to find it hard to play more than 15 minutes per game moving forward.
More News
-
Kings' Jonas Valanciunas: Small role in Sactown debut•
-
Kings' Jonas Valanciunas: Available to play•
-
Kings' Jonas Valanciunas: Traded to Sacramento•
-
Wizards' Jonas Valanciunas: Hauls in 17 boards vs. Charlotte•
-
Wizards' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Wizards' Jonas Valanciunas: Struggles shooting as starter•