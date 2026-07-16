Kings' Jonathan Mogbo: Snags 11 rebounds in SL loss

Mogbo (rest) totaled nine points (3-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 28 minutes in Wednesday's 82-76 Summer League loss to the Celtics.

After resting Tuesday, Mogbo returned to action Wednesday. He struggled from the field but made his presence felt on the glass, pulling down a team-high 11 rebounds, including five on the offensive end. Mogbo signed a two-way contract with the Kings this offseason after making 40 regular-season appearances with the Raptors during the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 1.5 points and 1.7 rebounds in 6.2 minutes per contest.