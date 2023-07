Ford recorded 25 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists and one rebound in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 107-99 Summer League loss to Chicago.

Ford led Sacramento in scoring Tuesday despite the loss. Ford spent the 2022-23 season with the Stockton Kings of the G League and should continue to feature highly in the team's Summer League squad.