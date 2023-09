The Kings signed Ford (undisclosed) to a training camp deal Tuesday, Sean Cunningham of Fox40 News reports.

Ford averaged 14.7 points, 4.8 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 26.1 minutes across 32 games for the Stockton Kings of the G League in 2022-23. After also impressing in the Summer League, Ford will have an opportunity to make Sacramento's regular-season roster.