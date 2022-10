Ford signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Kings on Thursday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Ford spent the entire 2021-22 campaign in the G League and will likely head there once again when the regular season gets underway this year. Over 31 games with the Agua Caliente Clippers last year, Ford averaged 9.7 points, 3.4 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 23.6 minutes per game.