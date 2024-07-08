Ford (hip) suited up for the Kings in games Saturday and Sunday in the California Classic Summer League, totaling 39 points, six assists, six rebounds and three steals between wins over the Lakers and Heat.

While playing under a two-way deal with Sacramento in 2023-24, Ford made just six appearances at the NBA level and was sidelined for the G League Stockton Kings' final game of the season due to a hip injury. He looks to be back to full health while playing for the Kings in the Summer League, but the 26-year-old guard isn't currently under contract heading into the 2024-25 season. The Kings declined his $1.87 million qualifying offer June 29, making Ford an unrestricted free agent.