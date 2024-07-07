McLaughlin agreed Sunday with the Kings on a one-year contract, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

The 28-year-old spent the past five seasons with Minnesota and averaged 3.5 points, 2.0 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 11.2 minutes while shooting a career-best 47.2 percent from three-point range in 56 games in 2023-24. McLaughlin gives Sacramento an experienced reserve option at point guard behind De'Aaron Fox, though he won't necessarily be a part of head coach Mike Brown's rotation every night if the Kings staff feels that rookie first-round Devin Carter is capable of initiating the offense when Fox is off the floor.