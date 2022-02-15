Jackson (back) missed both of his field-goal attempts and committed a turnover in three minutes of court time Monday in the Kings' 109-85 loss to the Nets.

While he was a member of the Pistons, Jackson had missed time with a back injury before the Kings acquired him Thursday in a four-team deal. Upon reporting to Sacramento, Jackson was able to pass a physical and was cleared to play in advance of the Kings' previous game Saturday, but it wasn't until Monday that he made his team debut. Jackson only saw garbage-time run in the blowout loss and doesn't look like he'll be part of the Sacramento rotation.